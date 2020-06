Amenities

Affordable 3 bedroom townhouse available in Brooklyn. This large townhouse features 3 bedrooms with ample closet space, a spacious living room, kitchen, 2 full bathrooms and a basement with washer & dryer hook ups. Bring the kids and play in your front or back yards. Close to major bus lines, shopping, schools, churches and more. Call one of our leasing agents today at 410-355-9100 or email us at: rentalmaintenance@yahoo.com