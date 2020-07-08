828 W 34th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 3 bedroom townhome in Hampden offers a prime location in walking distance to The Avenue! Features include hardwood floors, exposed brick and central air as well as a full-sized washer/dryer on the main level.



Pets welcome with additional deposit.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text David at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.858.0129 or email drosenfeld@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Management Company ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com



(RLNE5802765)