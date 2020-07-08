828 W 34th St

Amenities
Spacious 3 bedroom townhome in Hampden offers a prime location in walking distance to The Avenue! Features include hardwood floors, exposed brick and central air as well as a full-sized washer/dryer on the main level.
Pets welcome with additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.
Call or text David at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.858.0129 or email drosenfeld@baymgmtgroup.com
Baltimore Property Management Company ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com
