828 W 34th St
Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:53 AM

828 W 34th St

828 West 34th Street · No Longer Available
Location

828 West 34th Street, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hampden

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bedroom townhome in Hampden offers a prime location in walking distance to The Avenue! Features include hardwood floors, exposed brick and central air as well as a full-sized washer/dryer on the main level.

Pets welcome with additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text David at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.858.0129 or email drosenfeld@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE5802765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 828 W 34th St have any available units?
828 W 34th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 828 W 34th St have?
Some of 828 W 34th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 828 W 34th St currently offering any rent specials?
828 W 34th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 828 W 34th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 828 W 34th St is pet friendly.
Does 828 W 34th St offer parking?
No, 828 W 34th St does not offer parking.
Does 828 W 34th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 828 W 34th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 828 W 34th St have a pool?
No, 828 W 34th St does not have a pool.
Does 828 W 34th St have accessible units?
No, 828 W 34th St does not have accessible units.
Does 828 W 34th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 828 W 34th St does not have units with dishwashers.

