Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 810 NEWINGTON AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
810 NEWINGTON AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:09 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
810 NEWINGTON AVENUE
810 Newington Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
810 Newington Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Reservoir Hill
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated, freshly painted 2nd-floor apartment. The water bill is included in rent. New flooring throughout, new kitchen with quartz countertops, backsplash, and brand new appliances.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 810 NEWINGTON AVENUE have any available units?
810 NEWINGTON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 810 NEWINGTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
810 NEWINGTON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 NEWINGTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 810 NEWINGTON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 810 NEWINGTON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 810 NEWINGTON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 810 NEWINGTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 NEWINGTON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 NEWINGTON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 810 NEWINGTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 810 NEWINGTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 810 NEWINGTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 810 NEWINGTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 810 NEWINGTON AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 810 NEWINGTON AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 810 NEWINGTON AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
500 Park
500 Park Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Centerpoint
8 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Maplewood Apts
956 Argonne Dr
Baltimore, MD 21218
Falls Village
6222 Green Meadow Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21209
520 Park
520 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Tall Oaks
1002 Pleasant Oaks Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Fox Building
3100 Falls Cliff Road
Baltimore, MD 21211
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland