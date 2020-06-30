All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:09 AM

810 NEWINGTON AVENUE

810 Newington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

810 Newington Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Reservoir Hill

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated, freshly painted 2nd-floor apartment. The water bill is included in rent. New flooring throughout, new kitchen with quartz countertops, backsplash, and brand new appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 NEWINGTON AVENUE have any available units?
810 NEWINGTON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 810 NEWINGTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
810 NEWINGTON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 NEWINGTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 810 NEWINGTON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 810 NEWINGTON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 810 NEWINGTON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 810 NEWINGTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 NEWINGTON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 NEWINGTON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 810 NEWINGTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 810 NEWINGTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 810 NEWINGTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 810 NEWINGTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 810 NEWINGTON AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 810 NEWINGTON AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 810 NEWINGTON AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

