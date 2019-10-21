All apartments in Baltimore
744 N. Grantley Street

744 North Grantley Street · (410) 225-7330
Location

744 North Grantley Street, Baltimore, MD 21229
Edmondson

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 744 N. Grantley Street · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
New Renovation! Central Air! 1.5 Bathrooms! W/D Hook-Up! Partially Finished Basement! Hardwood Flooring Throughout! - ** 4 Bedrooms / 1.5 Bathrooms
** Spacious Rooms!
** Central Air!
** Hardwood Flooring Throughout!
** Partially Finished Basement!
** W/D Hook-Up!
** Available Now!

744 N. Grantley Street
21229
$1,400.00

Proof of employment (2 copies of your most recent pay stubs) and a copy of your driver's license or photo ID are required to apply for any property. The non-refundable application fee is $40. If approved, applicant would be required to put down a non-refundable holding deposit equivalent to the first month's rent. This non-refundable holding deposit will become the applicant's first month's rent upon lease signing.Proof of employment (2 copies of your most recent pay stubs), and a copy of your driver's license or photo ID are required. The security deposit is the same amount as the monthly rent (example- $1,400 rent & $1,400 security deposit = $2,800 to move in)

Please call Tanisha for additional information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 744 N. Grantley Street have any available units?
744 N. Grantley Street has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 744 N. Grantley Street have?
Some of 744 N. Grantley Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 744 N. Grantley Street currently offering any rent specials?
744 N. Grantley Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 744 N. Grantley Street pet-friendly?
No, 744 N. Grantley Street is not pet friendly.
Does 744 N. Grantley Street offer parking?
No, 744 N. Grantley Street does not offer parking.
Does 744 N. Grantley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 744 N. Grantley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 744 N. Grantley Street have a pool?
No, 744 N. Grantley Street does not have a pool.
Does 744 N. Grantley Street have accessible units?
No, 744 N. Grantley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 744 N. Grantley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 744 N. Grantley Street does not have units with dishwashers.
