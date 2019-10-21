Amenities
New Renovation! Central Air! 1.5 Bathrooms! W/D Hook-Up! Partially Finished Basement! Hardwood Flooring Throughout! - ** 4 Bedrooms / 1.5 Bathrooms
** Spacious Rooms!
** Central Air!
** Hardwood Flooring Throughout!
** Partially Finished Basement!
** W/D Hook-Up!
** Available Now!
744 N. Grantley Street
21229
$1,400.00
Proof of employment (2 copies of your most recent pay stubs) and a copy of your driver's license or photo ID are required to apply for any property. The non-refundable application fee is $40. If approved, applicant would be required to put down a non-refundable holding deposit equivalent to the first month's rent. This non-refundable holding deposit will become the applicant's first month's rent upon lease signing.Proof of employment (2 copies of your most recent pay stubs), and a copy of your driver's license or photo ID are required. The security deposit is the same amount as the monthly rent (example- $1,400 rent & $1,400 security deposit = $2,800 to move in)
Please call Tanisha for additional information
KeyHole Services
www.keyholeservices.net
(RLNE5778412)