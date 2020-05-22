All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
725 S Potomac St
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:45 PM

725 S Potomac St

725 South Potomac Street · No Longer Available
Location

725 South Potomac Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2 bathroom townhome in North Canton!
Located near the water, restaurants, and park and situated half way between Canton Square and Patterson Park!

Property highlights

- Upgraded bathroom and kitchen with new appliances
- Large living room and spacious bedrooms with vaulted ceilings
- Fully finished basement
- Washer and Dryer in Unit
- Central heat and air
- Enjoy the outdoors on the rooftop deck
- 1 car parking pad with additional street parking
- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute
- Small pets considered with additional deposit

Available Now!

(RLNE5440595)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 S Potomac St have any available units?
725 S Potomac St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 725 S Potomac St have?
Some of 725 S Potomac St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 S Potomac St currently offering any rent specials?
725 S Potomac St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 S Potomac St pet-friendly?
Yes, 725 S Potomac St is pet friendly.
Does 725 S Potomac St offer parking?
Yes, 725 S Potomac St offers parking.
Does 725 S Potomac St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 725 S Potomac St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 S Potomac St have a pool?
No, 725 S Potomac St does not have a pool.
Does 725 S Potomac St have accessible units?
No, 725 S Potomac St does not have accessible units.
Does 725 S Potomac St have units with dishwashers?
No, 725 S Potomac St does not have units with dishwashers.

