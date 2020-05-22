725 S Potomac St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Fantastic 3 bedroom/2 bathroom townhome in North Canton!

Located near the water, restaurants, and park and situated half way between Canton Square and Patterson Park!



Property highlights



- Upgraded bathroom and kitchen with new appliances

- Large living room and spacious bedrooms with vaulted ceilings

- Fully finished basement

- Washer and Dryer in Unit

- Central heat and air

- Enjoy the outdoors on the rooftop deck

- 1 car parking pad with additional street parking

- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute

- Small pets considered with additional deposit



Available Now!



(RLNE5440595)