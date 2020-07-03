All apartments in Baltimore
723 N. Arlington Ave

723 North Arlington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

723 North Arlington Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Harlem Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
- Completely Rebuilt in 2014
- (4) Bedroom (1 in basement)
- (1.5) Bathroom
- Washer & Dryer
- Video Security System
- Fenced In Side Yard (Grass)
- Private Park Behind House
- Modern Kitchen w/ Dishwasher
- Central A/C
- Gas Forced Air Heat
- Gas Hot Water Heater
- Ceiling Fans Throughout House

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 723 N. Arlington Ave have any available units?
723 N. Arlington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 723 N. Arlington Ave have?
Some of 723 N. Arlington Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 723 N. Arlington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
723 N. Arlington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 N. Arlington Ave pet-friendly?
No, 723 N. Arlington Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 723 N. Arlington Ave offer parking?
No, 723 N. Arlington Ave does not offer parking.
Does 723 N. Arlington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 723 N. Arlington Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 N. Arlington Ave have a pool?
No, 723 N. Arlington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 723 N. Arlington Ave have accessible units?
No, 723 N. Arlington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 723 N. Arlington Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 723 N. Arlington Ave has units with dishwashers.

