714 S. Ellwood Avenue

714 South Ellwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

714 South Ellwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
Stunning 3 Bedroom Townhome in Canton - Stunning 3 bedroom townhome in Canton with amenities throughout including hardwood floors, exposed brick accents, and a fireplace. A modern kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar. The finished basement has a full bath, bedroom and laundry room. Rooftop deck and parking pad included.

Pets welcome with additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE2795494)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

