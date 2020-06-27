714 S. Ellwood Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance

Stunning 3 Bedroom Townhome in Canton - Stunning 3 bedroom townhome in Canton with amenities throughout including hardwood floors, exposed brick accents, and a fireplace. A modern kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar. The finished basement has a full bath, bedroom and laundry room. Rooftop deck and parking pad included.



Pets welcome with additional deposit.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Management Company ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com



