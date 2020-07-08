All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 710 S DURHAM STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
710 S DURHAM STREET
Last updated February 2 2020 at 6:46 AM

710 S DURHAM STREET

710 South Durham Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Fells Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

710 South Durham Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Charming Fells Point gem previously features on HGTVs Tiny House Nation! Adorable 2 Bed 2 bath plus office with all of the modern day conveniences you'd want. Hardwood floors, original brick accent walls, in unit washer/dryer, updated kitchen with Stainless appliances and granite. Multiple outdoor entertaining areas including private rear patio and serene rooftop deck retreat. One car parking space available in nearby lot. Perfectly situated in the middle of Historic Fells Point, steps from everything including restaurants, bars, Fells Point's famous waterfront promenade and water taxi, Harbor East, Canton, Johns Hopkins, Kennedy Krieger and so much more! Pets considered, available furnished for additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 S DURHAM STREET have any available units?
710 S DURHAM STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 710 S DURHAM STREET have?
Some of 710 S DURHAM STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 S DURHAM STREET currently offering any rent specials?
710 S DURHAM STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 S DURHAM STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 710 S DURHAM STREET is pet friendly.
Does 710 S DURHAM STREET offer parking?
Yes, 710 S DURHAM STREET offers parking.
Does 710 S DURHAM STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 710 S DURHAM STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 S DURHAM STREET have a pool?
No, 710 S DURHAM STREET does not have a pool.
Does 710 S DURHAM STREET have accessible units?
No, 710 S DURHAM STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 710 S DURHAM STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 710 S DURHAM STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Eden
777 S Eden St
Baltimore, MD 21231
The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Oxford House
6810 Park Heights Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
3900 Gwynn Oak
3900 Gwynn Oak Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Jefferson House
4 E 32nd St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Eager Street
15 East Eager Street
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland