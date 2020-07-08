710 S DURHAM STREET

Amenities

Charming Fells Point gem previously features on HGTVs Tiny House Nation! Adorable 2 Bed 2 bath plus office with all of the modern day conveniences you'd want. Hardwood floors, original brick accent walls, in unit washer/dryer, updated kitchen with Stainless appliances and granite. Multiple outdoor entertaining areas including private rear patio and serene rooftop deck retreat. One car parking space available in nearby lot. Perfectly situated in the middle of Historic Fells Point, steps from everything including restaurants, bars, Fells Point's famous waterfront promenade and water taxi, Harbor East, Canton, Johns Hopkins, Kennedy Krieger and so much more! Pets considered, available furnished for additional fee.