705 N PORT STREET

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Completely renovated Town Home Conveniently located off Monument St .near major bus lines and just a few minutes walk to Johns Hopkins Hospital. Plenty of schools, gardens, parks, shopping and community events are always at arms length.

Consists of 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom.

New laminate floors through, open floor design, with fenced in concrete back yard, Washer and Dryer and clean unfinished basement. New appliances with electric stove and range hood.

All utilities are to be paid by tenant.(Electrical, Gas, Water etc.)

First month rent and security deposit required.

Minimum 2 year lease required.

Vouchers are welcome.

Available immediately.

Our tenant maintenance system is very reliable and most of the issues are resolved in first 24-72 hours.

Screening Process:

For all prospective tenants - Background Check, Credit Check and Criminal Check.

