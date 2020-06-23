All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated February 19 2020 at 3:40 AM

705 N PORT STREET

705 North Port Street · No Longer Available
Location

705 North Port Street, Baltimore, MD 21205
Milton - Montford

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Completely renovated Town Home Conveniently located off Monument St .near major bus lines and just a few minutes walk to Johns Hopkins Hospital. Plenty of schools, gardens, parks, shopping and community events are always at arms length.
Consists of 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom.
New laminate floors through, open floor design, with fenced in concrete back yard, Washer and Dryer and clean unfinished basement. New appliances with electric stove and range hood.
All utilities are to be paid by tenant.(Electrical, Gas, Water etc.)
First month rent and security deposit required.
Minimum 2 year lease required.
Vouchers are welcome.
Available immediately.
Our tenant maintenance system is very reliable and most of the issues are resolved in first 24-72 hours.
Screening Process:
For all prospective tenants - Background Check, Credit Check and Criminal Check.
Enjoy your stay

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 N PORT STREET have any available units?
705 N PORT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 705 N PORT STREET have?
Some of 705 N PORT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 N PORT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
705 N PORT STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 N PORT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 705 N PORT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 705 N PORT STREET offer parking?
No, 705 N PORT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 705 N PORT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 705 N PORT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 N PORT STREET have a pool?
No, 705 N PORT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 705 N PORT STREET have accessible units?
No, 705 N PORT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 705 N PORT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 705 N PORT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
