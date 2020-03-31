All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

659 Dumbarton Ave

659 Dumbarton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

659 Dumbarton Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Pen Lucy

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pen Lucy Town Home Available - Hardwood Floors on main level.
Convenient full bath on main level.
Separate dining room.
Eat in kitchen.
Fenced backyard.
Partially finished basement with washer/dryer and storage room.
Bran new carpet on 2nd level.
Fresh paint throughout.
Central air and heat.

2 bedroom housing vouchers accepted.

Pets welcome with additional deposit and monthly pet fee.

Fill out a guest card at www.baltrentals.com for more information or to schedule an appointment.

(RLNE5044437)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 659 Dumbarton Ave have any available units?
659 Dumbarton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 659 Dumbarton Ave have?
Some of 659 Dumbarton Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 659 Dumbarton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
659 Dumbarton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 659 Dumbarton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 659 Dumbarton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 659 Dumbarton Ave offer parking?
No, 659 Dumbarton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 659 Dumbarton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 659 Dumbarton Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 659 Dumbarton Ave have a pool?
No, 659 Dumbarton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 659 Dumbarton Ave have accessible units?
No, 659 Dumbarton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 659 Dumbarton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 659 Dumbarton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
