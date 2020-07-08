Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
6504 Park Heights Avenue
6504 Park Heights Avenue
6504 Park Heights Ave
No Longer Available
Location
6504 Park Heights Ave, Baltimore, MD 21215
Glen
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
“PIctures are of a similar unit”
Beautiful Apartment with 3 bedrooms and 2 “Master” baths. Bright Kitchen and brand new carpet throughout!!! Washer and Dryer in unit. Private Parking lot in the back. Pet Friendly!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6504 Park Heights Avenue have any available units?
6504 Park Heights Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6504 Park Heights Avenue have?
Some of 6504 Park Heights Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6504 Park Heights Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6504 Park Heights Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6504 Park Heights Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6504 Park Heights Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6504 Park Heights Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6504 Park Heights Avenue offers parking.
Does 6504 Park Heights Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6504 Park Heights Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6504 Park Heights Avenue have a pool?
No, 6504 Park Heights Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6504 Park Heights Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6504 Park Heights Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6504 Park Heights Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6504 Park Heights Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
