Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6416 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD

6416 Loch Raven Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

6416 Loch Raven Boulevard, Baltimore, MD 21239

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This lovely townhome is now for rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6416 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD have any available units?
6416 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 6416 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
6416 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6416 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 6416 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 6416 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 6416 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 6416 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6416 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6416 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 6416 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 6416 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 6416 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 6416 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6416 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6416 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6416 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.

