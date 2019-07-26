640 S CHARLES STREET

Amenities
Welcome to this well maintained Harbor Way East condo with many upgrades: remodeled kitchen, granite counters, stainless appliances, two nicely remodeled bathrooms, one in master suite, two bedrooms, good size closets, new flooring including ceramic and carpet* one off street parking space and additional area 8 parking available* in unit washer and dryer. Condo also has a fireplace. Convenient to the Harbor and all area attractions.BEAUTIFUL CONDO, VERY CLEAN AND owners are super great!(current tenants are in the process of moving - keep this in mind while showing or viewing please) First month's rent, security deposit equal to one month's rent, and $175.00 deposit for parking fob for gated lot. Ready June 1st!!