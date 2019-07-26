640 S CHARLES STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Welcome to this well maintained Harbor Way East condo with many upgrades: remodeled kitchen, granite counters, stainless appliances, two nicely remodeled bathrooms, one in master suite, two bedrooms, good size closets, new flooring including ceramic and carpet* one off street parking space and additional area 8 parking available* in unit washer and dryer. Condo also has a fireplace. Convenient to the Harbor and all area attractions.BEAUTIFUL CONDO, VERY CLEAN AND owners are super great!(current tenants are in the process of moving - keep this in mind while showing or viewing please) First month's rent, security deposit equal to one month's rent, and $175.00 deposit for parking fob for gated lot. Ready June 1st!!