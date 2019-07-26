All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
640 S CHARLES STREET
Last updated June 12 2019 at 11:49 AM

640 S CHARLES STREET

640 South Charles Street · No Longer Available
Baltimore
Otterbein
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

640 South Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Otterbein

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to this well maintained Harbor Way East condo with many upgrades: remodeled kitchen, granite counters, stainless appliances, two nicely remodeled bathrooms, one in master suite, two bedrooms, good size closets, new flooring including ceramic and carpet* one off street parking space and additional area 8 parking available* in unit washer and dryer. Condo also has a fireplace. Convenient to the Harbor and all area attractions.BEAUTIFUL CONDO, VERY CLEAN AND owners are super great!(current tenants are in the process of moving - keep this in mind while showing or viewing please) First month's rent, security deposit equal to one month's rent, and $175.00 deposit for parking fob for gated lot. Ready June 1st!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit: paid.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 640 S CHARLES STREET have any available units?
640 S CHARLES STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 640 S CHARLES STREET have?
Some of 640 S CHARLES STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 640 S CHARLES STREET currently offering any rent specials?
640 S CHARLES STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 S CHARLES STREET pet-friendly?
No, 640 S CHARLES STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 640 S CHARLES STREET offer parking?
Yes, 640 S CHARLES STREET offers parking.
Does 640 S CHARLES STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 640 S CHARLES STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 S CHARLES STREET have a pool?
No, 640 S CHARLES STREET does not have a pool.
Does 640 S CHARLES STREET have accessible units?
No, 640 S CHARLES STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 640 S CHARLES STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 640 S CHARLES STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
