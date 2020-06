Amenities

Updated and spacious 2 Bed/ 1 Bath 1st floor unit in super convent location- close to Towson University, Loyola College, Johns Hopkins and Charles st Corridor linking city and county. Bright, functional layout with access to additional storage and laundry in shared basement. Large fenced yard with parking pad perfect for entertaining. HVAC, New Hot water heater, new carpet & new refrigerator to be added. Pets allowed on case by case basis.