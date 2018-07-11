5922 Bertram Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Great living room with new carpeting. Large dining room with new vinyl flooring and lots of light. Galley style kitchen with stainless appliances. Gas stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Off the kitchen is a nice deck that overlooks the large fenced back yard. There are 2 good size bedrooms on the first floor. Both with hardwood flooring. There is also a large full bath as well. Second floor has 3 bedrooms with new carpeting through out. Large unfinished basement with washer/dryer. Off street parking. CAC. Available Now.