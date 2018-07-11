All apartments in Baltimore
5922 Bertram Ave
5922 Bertram Ave

5922 Bertram Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5922 Bertram Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21214
Glenham - Bedford

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Great living room with new carpeting. Large dining room with new vinyl flooring and lots of light. Galley style kitchen with stainless appliances. Gas stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Off the kitchen is a nice deck that overlooks the large fenced back yard. There are 2 good size bedrooms on the first floor. Both with hardwood flooring. There is also a large full bath as well. Second floor has 3 bedrooms with new carpeting through out. Large unfinished basement with washer/dryer. Off street parking. CAC. Available Now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5922 Bertram Ave have any available units?
5922 Bertram Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5922 Bertram Ave have?
Some of 5922 Bertram Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5922 Bertram Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5922 Bertram Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5922 Bertram Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5922 Bertram Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 5922 Bertram Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5922 Bertram Ave offers parking.
Does 5922 Bertram Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5922 Bertram Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5922 Bertram Ave have a pool?
No, 5922 Bertram Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5922 Bertram Ave have accessible units?
No, 5922 Bertram Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5922 Bertram Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5922 Bertram Ave has units with dishwashers.
