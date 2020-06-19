All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

5417 Park Heights Avenue

5417 Park Heights Avenue · (855) 464-8500 ext. 00
Location

5417 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Pimlico

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5417 Park Heights Avenue · Avail. now

$1,097

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
3 Bedroom Home for Rent in the Coveted Arlington Neighborhood (Baltimore)!! - A beautiful 3 bedroom home in a well established neighborhood combining contemporary updates and the original charm of Baltimore's best homes. Hardwood and laminate flooring throughout creates the feel of home and beauty. Galley kitchen with all appliances including *Full Size Fridge/Freezer * Gas top Stove/Oven * Dishwasher* An Abundance of cabinet space and pass thru to your separate bright dining room with an archway entrance and large windows for tons of natural light. This 3 Bedroom Home is waiting for you!! With a walk core of 77, you are close to everything you need, want and more!

Cats & Small dogs considered
Section 8 Accepted

This home will not last long! Call for your application TODAY! 855-464-8500

**All Properties Are Rented As-Is

Selling or Renting your home with OnPoint Property Tech, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE5762731)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5417 Park Heights Avenue have any available units?
5417 Park Heights Avenue has a unit available for $1,097 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5417 Park Heights Avenue have?
Some of 5417 Park Heights Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5417 Park Heights Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5417 Park Heights Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5417 Park Heights Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5417 Park Heights Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5417 Park Heights Avenue offer parking?
No, 5417 Park Heights Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5417 Park Heights Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5417 Park Heights Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5417 Park Heights Avenue have a pool?
No, 5417 Park Heights Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5417 Park Heights Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5417 Park Heights Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5417 Park Heights Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5417 Park Heights Avenue has units with dishwashers.
