5417 Park Heights Avenue

dishwasher pet friendly range oven refrigerator

cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

3 Bedroom Home for Rent in the Coveted Arlington Neighborhood (Baltimore)!! - A beautiful 3 bedroom home in a well established neighborhood combining contemporary updates and the original charm of Baltimore's best homes. Hardwood and laminate flooring throughout creates the feel of home and beauty. Galley kitchen with all appliances including *Full Size Fridge/Freezer * Gas top Stove/Oven * Dishwasher* An Abundance of cabinet space and pass thru to your separate bright dining room with an archway entrance and large windows for tons of natural light. This 3 Bedroom Home is waiting for you!! With a walk core of 77, you are close to everything you need, want and more!



Cats & Small dogs considered

Section 8 Accepted



This home will not last long! Call for your application TODAY! 855-464-8500



**All Properties Are Rented As-Is



