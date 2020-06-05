All apartments in Baltimore
527 S Rose St
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

527 S Rose St

527 South Rose Street · No Longer Available
Location

527 South Rose Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome Near Patterson Park

Property Highlights
-Vaulted Ceilings
-Recess Lighting
-Hardwood Flooring
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Jacuzzi Tub
-Deck off of Bedroom
-Finished Basement with Den
-Fenced in Backyard Great for Entertaining
-1 Block from Patterson Park
-Walking Distance to Shops & Restaurants

(RLNE5136069)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 527 S Rose St have any available units?
527 S Rose St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 527 S Rose St have?
Some of 527 S Rose St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 527 S Rose St currently offering any rent specials?
527 S Rose St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 527 S Rose St pet-friendly?
Yes, 527 S Rose St is pet friendly.
Does 527 S Rose St offer parking?
No, 527 S Rose St does not offer parking.
Does 527 S Rose St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 527 S Rose St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 527 S Rose St have a pool?
No, 527 S Rose St does not have a pool.
Does 527 S Rose St have accessible units?
No, 527 S Rose St does not have accessible units.
Does 527 S Rose St have units with dishwashers?
No, 527 S Rose St does not have units with dishwashers.
