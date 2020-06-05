527 S Rose St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome Near Patterson Park



Property Highlights

-Vaulted Ceilings

-Recess Lighting

-Hardwood Flooring

-Stainless Steel Appliances

-Jacuzzi Tub

-Deck off of Bedroom

-Finished Basement with Den

-Fenced in Backyard Great for Entertaining

-1 Block from Patterson Park

-Walking Distance to Shops & Restaurants



(RLNE5136069)