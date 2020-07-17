All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:08 PM

524 N. Chester Street

524 North Chester Street · (855) 464-8500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

524 North Chester Street, Baltimore, MD 21205
Middle East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 524 N. Chester Street · Avail. now

$1,197

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
2 Bedroom for rent in Hopkins! (Baltimore) - AWESOME OPPORTUNITY TO RENT IN HOPKINS NEIGHBORHOOD. Completed renovated 2 bedroom within blocks of Johns Hopkins Medical Center. This centennial gem is renovated throughout. The main level brings an abundance of natural light that reflects from it's beautiful hardwood floors. Half bathroom to enjoy for your guest on the main level. Open living, dining and kitchen with plenty of cabinets. Brand new microwave, vinyl flooring and farmhouse sink help bring new life to this renaissance home. Fresh modern look on the second floor with full bathroom. Large yard, privacy fence and unfinished basement and much more!

Walk score of 90, this home won't last long.

Cats & Small dogs considered
Section 8 Accepted

This home will not last long! Call for your application TODAY! 855-464-8500

**All Properties Are Rented As-Is

Selling or Renting your home with OnPoint Property Tech, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE5881014)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 N. Chester Street have any available units?
524 N. Chester Street has a unit available for $1,197 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 524 N. Chester Street have?
Some of 524 N. Chester Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 524 N. Chester Street currently offering any rent specials?
524 N. Chester Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 N. Chester Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 524 N. Chester Street is pet friendly.
Does 524 N. Chester Street offer parking?
No, 524 N. Chester Street does not offer parking.
Does 524 N. Chester Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 524 N. Chester Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 N. Chester Street have a pool?
No, 524 N. Chester Street does not have a pool.
Does 524 N. Chester Street have accessible units?
No, 524 N. Chester Street does not have accessible units.
Does 524 N. Chester Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 524 N. Chester Street does not have units with dishwashers.
