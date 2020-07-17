524 N. Chester Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

2 Bedroom for rent in Hopkins! (Baltimore) - AWESOME OPPORTUNITY TO RENT IN HOPKINS NEIGHBORHOOD. Completed renovated 2 bedroom within blocks of Johns Hopkins Medical Center. This centennial gem is renovated throughout. The main level brings an abundance of natural light that reflects from it's beautiful hardwood floors. Half bathroom to enjoy for your guest on the main level. Open living, dining and kitchen with plenty of cabinets. Brand new microwave, vinyl flooring and farmhouse sink help bring new life to this renaissance home. Fresh modern look on the second floor with full bathroom. Large yard, privacy fence and unfinished basement and much more!



Walk score of 90, this home won't last long.



Cats & Small dogs considered

Section 8 Accepted



This home will not last long! Call for your application TODAY! 855-464-8500



**All Properties Are Rented As-Is



Selling or Renting your home with OnPoint Property Tech, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.



"We get results in "this market!"



(RLNE5881014)