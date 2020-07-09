All apartments in Baltimore
5219 Ready Ave
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:15 AM

5219 Ready Ave

5219 Ready Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5219 Ready Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21212
Woodbourne - McCabe

Amenities

in unit laundry
range
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
$1200. 2bed, 1 bath. Washer/dryer.
Can rent Market! Bring ALL OFFERS!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5219 Ready Ave have any available units?
5219 Ready Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 5219 Ready Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5219 Ready Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5219 Ready Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5219 Ready Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 5219 Ready Ave offer parking?
No, 5219 Ready Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5219 Ready Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5219 Ready Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5219 Ready Ave have a pool?
No, 5219 Ready Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5219 Ready Ave have accessible units?
No, 5219 Ready Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5219 Ready Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5219 Ready Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5219 Ready Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5219 Ready Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

