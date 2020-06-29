All apartments in Baltimore
5214 GWYNN OAK AVENUE

5214 Gwynn Oak Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5214 Gwynn Oak Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21207
Howard Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5214 GWYNN OAK AVENUE have any available units?
5214 GWYNN OAK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 5214 GWYNN OAK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5214 GWYNN OAK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5214 GWYNN OAK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5214 GWYNN OAK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 5214 GWYNN OAK AVENUE offer parking?
No, 5214 GWYNN OAK AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 5214 GWYNN OAK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5214 GWYNN OAK AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5214 GWYNN OAK AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5214 GWYNN OAK AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5214 GWYNN OAK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5214 GWYNN OAK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5214 GWYNN OAK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5214 GWYNN OAK AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5214 GWYNN OAK AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5214 GWYNN OAK AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

