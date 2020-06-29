Sign Up
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like
5214 GWYNN OAK AVENUE.
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
5214 GWYNN OAK AVENUE
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:29 AM
5214 GWYNN OAK AVENUE
5214 Gwynn Oak Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5214 Gwynn Oak Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21207
Howard Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 5214 GWYNN OAK AVENUE have any available units?
5214 GWYNN OAK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 5214 GWYNN OAK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5214 GWYNN OAK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5214 GWYNN OAK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5214 GWYNN OAK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 5214 GWYNN OAK AVENUE offer parking?
No, 5214 GWYNN OAK AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 5214 GWYNN OAK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5214 GWYNN OAK AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5214 GWYNN OAK AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5214 GWYNN OAK AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5214 GWYNN OAK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5214 GWYNN OAK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5214 GWYNN OAK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5214 GWYNN OAK AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5214 GWYNN OAK AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5214 GWYNN OAK AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
