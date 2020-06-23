521 N Chester St

Amenities

Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Unit Available - Showings Available Today! - Don't miss out on the opportunity to call this gorgeous 4 bedroom, two level apartment row yours today!



Centrally located just steps away from John's Hopkins, this beautiful property features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances & ADT Security system.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities including BGE & water. First month security deposit & first month's rent required.



Call (240) 413-1435 to schedule your tour today!



*unfortunately at this time we have not been approved to accept vouchers. NO PETS please.



