Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

521 N Chester St

521 N Chester St · No Longer Available
Location

521 N Chester St, Baltimore, MD 21205
Middle East

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Unit Available - Showings Available Today! - Don't miss out on the opportunity to call this gorgeous 4 bedroom, two level apartment row yours today!

Centrally located just steps away from John's Hopkins, this beautiful property features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances & ADT Security system.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities including BGE & water. First month security deposit & first month's rent required.

Call (240) 413-1435 to schedule your tour today!

*unfortunately at this time we have not been approved to accept vouchers. NO PETS please.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1870371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 N Chester St have any available units?
521 N Chester St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 521 N Chester St currently offering any rent specials?
521 N Chester St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 N Chester St pet-friendly?
No, 521 N Chester St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 521 N Chester St offer parking?
No, 521 N Chester St does not offer parking.
Does 521 N Chester St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 N Chester St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 N Chester St have a pool?
No, 521 N Chester St does not have a pool.
Does 521 N Chester St have accessible units?
No, 521 N Chester St does not have accessible units.
Does 521 N Chester St have units with dishwashers?
No, 521 N Chester St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 521 N Chester St have units with air conditioning?
No, 521 N Chester St does not have units with air conditioning.
