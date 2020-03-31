All apartments in Baltimore
5203 N CHARLES STREET
5203 N CHARLES STREET

5203 North Charles Street · No Longer Available
Location

5203 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21210
Homeland

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5203 N CHARLES STREET have any available units?
5203 N CHARLES STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 5203 N CHARLES STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5203 N CHARLES STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5203 N CHARLES STREET pet-friendly?
No, 5203 N CHARLES STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 5203 N CHARLES STREET offer parking?
No, 5203 N CHARLES STREET does not offer parking.
Does 5203 N CHARLES STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5203 N CHARLES STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5203 N CHARLES STREET have a pool?
No, 5203 N CHARLES STREET does not have a pool.
Does 5203 N CHARLES STREET have accessible units?
No, 5203 N CHARLES STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5203 N CHARLES STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 5203 N CHARLES STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5203 N CHARLES STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 5203 N CHARLES STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
