512 SAINT MARY ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Stunning Rowhome Overlooking Saint Mary~s Park with Private Parking and a Quiet Patio! Gleaming Floors and Light Filled Interiors; Open Concept Living and Dining Rooms; Kitchen Includes Island, Breakfast Bar, Ample Cabinetry, and Access to Rear Patio; Master Bedroom with En-Suite Full Bath and Dual Closets; Upper Level Laundry; Second Master Bedroom with En-Suite Full Bath and Dual ClosetsExterior Features: Exceptional Views of St. Mary~s Park, Private Patio, Sidewalks, and Streetlights; Community Amenities: Explore all that Baltimore has to offer with the National Aquarium, Camden Yards, and M&T Stadium. Entertainment, shopping, and dining awaits at Baltimore's Inner Harbor, The Gallery, Woodberry Kitchen, and Baltimore's Center Stage. Major commuter routes include I-95, I-83, and I-695.