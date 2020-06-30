All apartments in Baltimore
512 SAINT MARY ST
512 SAINT MARY ST

512 Saint Mary Street · No Longer Available
Location

512 Saint Mary Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
Seton Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Stunning Rowhome Overlooking Saint Mary~s Park with Private Parking and a Quiet Patio! Gleaming Floors and Light Filled Interiors; Open Concept Living and Dining Rooms; Kitchen Includes Island, Breakfast Bar, Ample Cabinetry, and Access to Rear Patio; Master Bedroom with En-Suite Full Bath and Dual Closets; Upper Level Laundry; Second Master Bedroom with En-Suite Full Bath and Dual ClosetsExterior Features: Exceptional Views of St. Mary~s Park, Private Patio, Sidewalks, and Streetlights; Community Amenities: Explore all that Baltimore has to offer with the National Aquarium, Camden Yards, and M&T Stadium. Entertainment, shopping, and dining awaits at Baltimore's Inner Harbor, The Gallery, Woodberry Kitchen, and Baltimore's Center Stage. Major commuter routes include I-95, I-83, and I-695.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 SAINT MARY ST have any available units?
512 SAINT MARY ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 SAINT MARY ST have?
Some of 512 SAINT MARY ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 SAINT MARY ST currently offering any rent specials?
512 SAINT MARY ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 SAINT MARY ST pet-friendly?
No, 512 SAINT MARY ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 512 SAINT MARY ST offer parking?
Yes, 512 SAINT MARY ST offers parking.
Does 512 SAINT MARY ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 512 SAINT MARY ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 SAINT MARY ST have a pool?
No, 512 SAINT MARY ST does not have a pool.
Does 512 SAINT MARY ST have accessible units?
No, 512 SAINT MARY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 512 SAINT MARY ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 SAINT MARY ST has units with dishwashers.

