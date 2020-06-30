Rent Calculator
508 N Chester St
508 N Chester St
508 North Chester Street
No Longer Available
Location
508 North Chester Street, Baltimore, MD 21205
Middle East
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully Renovated 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Townhome Near Johns Hopkins
Property Highlights
-Hardwood Flooring
-Granite Countertops
-Custom Backsplash
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Large Private Backyard for Entertaining
-Walking Distance to Johns Hopkins Hospital
-Walking Distance to Northeast Market
-Hopkins Security / Escort Service
-$100 Discount Each Month for Hopkins Students & Staff
(RLNE5194417)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 508 N Chester St have any available units?
508 N Chester St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 508 N Chester St have?
Some of 508 N Chester St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 508 N Chester St currently offering any rent specials?
508 N Chester St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 N Chester St pet-friendly?
Yes, 508 N Chester St is pet friendly.
Does 508 N Chester St offer parking?
No, 508 N Chester St does not offer parking.
Does 508 N Chester St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 508 N Chester St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 N Chester St have a pool?
No, 508 N Chester St does not have a pool.
Does 508 N Chester St have accessible units?
No, 508 N Chester St does not have accessible units.
Does 508 N Chester St have units with dishwashers?
No, 508 N Chester St does not have units with dishwashers.
