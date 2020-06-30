500 S East Ave

Amenities

Gorgeous Large home in Canton - Bright & Airy EOG w/ garage for potential parking! This charming home features 4BR/3 1/2 BA, large open floor plan w/ high ceilings, original HW throughout, exposed brick, huge eat in kitchen, SS appliances, & deck off KIT. 2 expansive master BR w/ en suite baths, exposed beams & skylight. Fully finished bsmt w/ 2 additional BRs or flex space. Steps to the Creative Alliance & Patterson Park!



To Schedule a showing please either:

schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser



https://showmojo.com/l

or call 1800-837-0037 anytime 24/7.



To fill out an application visit www.SlateHouseGroup.com and click homes for rent tab.



Small pets allowed on a case by case basis. $300 pet fee and $30 per month per pet.

Utilities included in the lease: None

Utilities paid by Tenant: Electric, gas heat, water, sewer, trash

Appliances Included: Range/Refrigerator

Snow removal is the responsibility of the Tenant

Lawn Care is the responsibility of the Tenant



Free online rent payments.

1st month rent is due at signing.

1 Month Security Deposit at move in date.

Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay last month rent at move in date.



Not the rental for you? Check out all of our other rentals at www.SlateHouseGroup.com



