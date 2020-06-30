All apartments in Baltimore
500 S East Ave
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:11 PM

500 S East Ave

500 South East Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

500 South East Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous Large home in Canton - Bright & Airy EOG w/ garage for potential parking! This charming home features 4BR/3 1/2 BA, large open floor plan w/ high ceilings, original HW throughout, exposed brick, huge eat in kitchen, SS appliances, & deck off KIT. 2 expansive master BR w/ en suite baths, exposed beams & skylight. Fully finished bsmt w/ 2 additional BRs or flex space. Steps to the Creative Alliance & Patterson Park!

To Schedule a showing please either:
schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser

https://showmojo.com/l
or call 1800-837-0037 anytime 24/7.

To fill out an application visit www.SlateHouseGroup.com and click homes for rent tab.

Small pets allowed on a case by case basis. $300 pet fee and $30 per month per pet.
Utilities included in the lease: None
Utilities paid by Tenant: Electric, gas heat, water, sewer, trash
Appliances Included: Range/Refrigerator
Snow removal is the responsibility of the Tenant
Lawn Care is the responsibility of the Tenant

Free online rent payments.
1st month rent is due at signing.
1 Month Security Deposit at move in date.
Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay last month rent at move in date.

Not the rental for you? Check out all of our other rentals at www.SlateHouseGroup.com

(RLNE4958148)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

