4626 Pall Mall Rd
Last updated January 27 2020 at 2:40 PM
1 of 1
4626 Pall Mall Rd
4626 Pall Mall Road
No Longer Available
Location
4626 Pall Mall Road, Baltimore, MD 21215
Edgecomb
Amenities
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Pall Mall - Property Id: 196389
Nice size 3 bedrooms home complete with new updates throughout.
This definitely will not last long!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/196389
Property Id 196389
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5444188)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4626 Pall Mall Rd have any available units?
4626 Pall Mall Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4626 Pall Mall Rd have?
Some of 4626 Pall Mall Rd's amenities include some paid utils, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4626 Pall Mall Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4626 Pall Mall Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4626 Pall Mall Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4626 Pall Mall Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 4626 Pall Mall Rd offer parking?
No, 4626 Pall Mall Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4626 Pall Mall Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4626 Pall Mall Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4626 Pall Mall Rd have a pool?
No, 4626 Pall Mall Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4626 Pall Mall Rd have accessible units?
No, 4626 Pall Mall Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4626 Pall Mall Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4626 Pall Mall Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
