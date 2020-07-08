All apartments in Baltimore
4620 Dillon St.
4620 Dillon St

4620 Dillon Street · No Longer Available
Location

4620 Dillon Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Fifteenth Street

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
Available 07/01/20 Amazing New Construction 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Townhome in Canton

Property Highlights
-Hardwood Flooring Throughout
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Granite Countertops
-Recess Lighting
-Front End Loaders
-California Custom Closet
-Fireplace
-Deck off of Main Level Overlooking the City
-Walking Distance to Canton Waterfront
-Walking Distance to Local Shops & Restaurants
-Close to Downtown

(RLNE5797114)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

