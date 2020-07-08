4620 Dillon St.

4620 Dillon Street, Baltimore, MD 21224 Fifteenth Street
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
Available 07/01/20 Amazing New Construction 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Townhome in Canton
Property Highlights -Hardwood Flooring Throughout -Stainless Steel Appliances -Granite Countertops -Recess Lighting -Front End Loaders -California Custom Closet -Fireplace -Deck off of Main Level Overlooking the City -Walking Distance to Canton Waterfront -Walking Distance to Local Shops & Restaurants -Close to Downtown
(RLNE5797114)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)