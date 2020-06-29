4375 Parkton St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous home just completed a full renovation! This home features gleaming wood flooring all through out the unit, neutral tone wall colors, gourmet kitchen fully equipped with brand new appliances, laundry area with full size washer and dryer, brand new HVAC system, covered back porch and so much more! Call us now to set an appointment to view this home!



*Vouchers are accepted.

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit