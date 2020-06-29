All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated February 20 2020 at 9:07 AM

4375 Parkton St

4375 Parkton Street · No Longer Available
Location

4375 Parkton Street, Baltimore, MD 21229
Yale Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous home just completed a full renovation! This home features gleaming wood flooring all through out the unit, neutral tone wall colors, gourmet kitchen fully equipped with brand new appliances, laundry area with full size washer and dryer, brand new HVAC system, covered back porch and so much more! Call us now to set an appointment to view this home!

*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4375 Parkton St have any available units?
4375 Parkton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4375 Parkton St have?
Some of 4375 Parkton St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4375 Parkton St currently offering any rent specials?
4375 Parkton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4375 Parkton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4375 Parkton St is pet friendly.
Does 4375 Parkton St offer parking?
No, 4375 Parkton St does not offer parking.
Does 4375 Parkton St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4375 Parkton St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4375 Parkton St have a pool?
No, 4375 Parkton St does not have a pool.
Does 4375 Parkton St have accessible units?
No, 4375 Parkton St does not have accessible units.
Does 4375 Parkton St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4375 Parkton St has units with dishwashers.
