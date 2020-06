Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

2 bedroom 1.5 bath front porch row house in popular Medfield. Open floor plan with wood floors and modern kitchen with 42" cabinets, SS appliances, microwave, dishwasher and breakfast bar. Finished basement with wall-to-wall carpet, washer/dryer and half bath. Carpeted second level with updated bath. Deck off the kitchen, fenced rear yard. Close to 83, shopping, restaurants, Hopkins and Loyola. No cats, pets on case by case basis, Security deposit of 1 months rent.