4246 Nicholas Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly coffee bar

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar

Over 1000sq ft laminated floors cute townhome.

3 Bedrooms

1 Bathroom

Kitchen

Small Deck on the back

Plenty of parking on the street

Fenced backyard



Near to schools, Grocery stores, Coffee shops, Restaurant. Close to Herring Run Park, Barbara and Parkwood Park and Elmley Avenue Park.



All utilities are tenant responsibility. Approved Pets Only.

Available Features: Verizon, Comcast, Dish, Direct TV, Viasat Services available in the area.



To see this property contact us:



Leasing@silverlinemgmt.com

443.741.1691 ext 2



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.