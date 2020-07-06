All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 27 2020 at 11:25 PM

4246 Nicholas Avenue

4246 Nicholas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4246 Nicholas Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Frankford

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
Over 1000sq ft laminated floors cute townhome.
3 Bedrooms
1 Bathroom
Kitchen
Small Deck on the back
Plenty of parking on the street
Fenced backyard

Near to schools, Grocery stores, Coffee shops, Restaurant. Close to Herring Run Park, Barbara and Parkwood Park and Elmley Avenue Park.

All utilities are tenant responsibility. Approved Pets Only.
Available Features: Verizon, Comcast, Dish, Direct TV, Viasat Services available in the area.

To see this property contact us:

Leasing@silverlinemgmt.com
443.741.1691 ext 2

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4246 Nicholas Avenue have any available units?
4246 Nicholas Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 4246 Nicholas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4246 Nicholas Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4246 Nicholas Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4246 Nicholas Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4246 Nicholas Avenue offer parking?
No, 4246 Nicholas Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4246 Nicholas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4246 Nicholas Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4246 Nicholas Avenue have a pool?
No, 4246 Nicholas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4246 Nicholas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4246 Nicholas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4246 Nicholas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4246 Nicholas Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4246 Nicholas Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4246 Nicholas Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

