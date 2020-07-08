Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4233 Ivanhoe Ave
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4233 Ivanhoe Ave
4233 Ivanhoe Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4233 Ivanhoe Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21212
Pen Lucy
Amenities
in unit laundry
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
4233 Ivanhoe - Property Id: 275269
Nicely kept 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a finished basement.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275269
Property Id 275269
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5763432)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4233 Ivanhoe Ave have any available units?
4233 Ivanhoe Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4233 Ivanhoe Ave have?
Some of 4233 Ivanhoe Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, some paid utils, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4233 Ivanhoe Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4233 Ivanhoe Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4233 Ivanhoe Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4233 Ivanhoe Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 4233 Ivanhoe Ave offer parking?
No, 4233 Ivanhoe Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4233 Ivanhoe Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4233 Ivanhoe Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4233 Ivanhoe Ave have a pool?
No, 4233 Ivanhoe Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4233 Ivanhoe Ave have accessible units?
No, 4233 Ivanhoe Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4233 Ivanhoe Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4233 Ivanhoe Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
