422 South Newkirk Street

Amenities
Coming Soon!!
This property is located in the heart of Greektown. Fully renovated with all bells and whistles. With 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms , you won't wanna look elsewhere. Only a few minutes from Fells point, Canton and Bayview Hospital. Get all the information that you need by reaching out to our office at 240-391-4242.
Fully renovated with many modern updates. Featuring 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, hardwrood floors throughout, and a laundry room, washer/dryer included! Cooking won't feel like a chore in this gourmet style kitchen with all brand new stainless steel appliances, a large island and eat-in breakfast bar! Only a few minutes from Fells point, Canton and Bayview Hospital. Get all the information that you need by reaching out to our office at 240-391-4242!