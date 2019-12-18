422 South Newkirk Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Coming Soon!!

Fully renovated with many modern updates. Featuring 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, hardwrood floors throughout, and a laundry room, washer/dryer included! Cooking won't feel like a chore in this gourmet style kitchen with all brand new stainless steel appliances, a large island and eat-in breakfast bar! Only a few minutes from Fells point, Canton and Bayview Hospital. Get all the information that you need by reaching out to our office at 240-391-4242!