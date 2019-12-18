All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:07 PM

422 South Newkirk Street

422 South Newkirk Street · No Longer Available
Location

422 South Newkirk Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Fifteenth Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Coming Soon!!
This property is located in the heart of Greektown. Fully renovated with all bells and whistles. With 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms , you won't wanna look elsewhere. Only a few minutes from Fells point, Canton and Bayview Hospital. Get all the information that you need by reaching out to our office at 240-391-4242.
Fully renovated with many modern updates. Featuring 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, hardwrood floors throughout, and a laundry room, washer/dryer included! Cooking won't feel like a chore in this gourmet style kitchen with all brand new stainless steel appliances, a large island and eat-in breakfast bar! Only a few minutes from Fells point, Canton and Bayview Hospital. Get all the information that you need by reaching out to our office at 240-391-4242!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 South Newkirk Street have any available units?
422 South Newkirk Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 422 South Newkirk Street have?
Some of 422 South Newkirk Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 422 South Newkirk Street currently offering any rent specials?
422 South Newkirk Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 South Newkirk Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 422 South Newkirk Street is pet friendly.
Does 422 South Newkirk Street offer parking?
Yes, 422 South Newkirk Street offers parking.
Does 422 South Newkirk Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 422 South Newkirk Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 South Newkirk Street have a pool?
No, 422 South Newkirk Street does not have a pool.
Does 422 South Newkirk Street have accessible units?
No, 422 South Newkirk Street does not have accessible units.
Does 422 South Newkirk Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 422 South Newkirk Street has units with dishwashers.
