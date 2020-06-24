Rent Calculator
Baltimore, MD
4109 8th St
Last updated April 20 2019 at 5:43 PM
1 of 19
4109 8th St
4109 8th Street
No Longer Available
Location
4109 8th Street, Baltimore, MD 21225
Brooklyn
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Tidy 3 bedroom, 2 bath towhouse with covered front and rear porches, fenced yard, off street parking, large basement and hardwood floors. Convenient to downtown, 95, 895 and 695.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4109 8th St have any available units?
4109 8th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 4109 8th St currently offering any rent specials?
4109 8th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4109 8th St pet-friendly?
No, 4109 8th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 4109 8th St offer parking?
No, 4109 8th St does not offer parking.
Does 4109 8th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4109 8th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4109 8th St have a pool?
No, 4109 8th St does not have a pool.
Does 4109 8th St have accessible units?
No, 4109 8th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4109 8th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4109 8th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4109 8th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4109 8th St does not have units with air conditioning.
