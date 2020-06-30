Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4032 FALLS RD
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:48 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4032 FALLS RD
4032 Falls Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Hampden
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4032 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hampden
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath updated 2017. Granite Counter tops. Washer/Dryer. Gas Heat & A/C. Parking in rear of Property. Walking distance to "The Avenue" on 36th Street. Easy access to I-83.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4032 FALLS RD have any available units?
4032 FALLS RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4032 FALLS RD have?
Some of 4032 FALLS RD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4032 FALLS RD currently offering any rent specials?
4032 FALLS RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4032 FALLS RD pet-friendly?
No, 4032 FALLS RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 4032 FALLS RD offer parking?
Yes, 4032 FALLS RD offers parking.
Does 4032 FALLS RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4032 FALLS RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4032 FALLS RD have a pool?
No, 4032 FALLS RD does not have a pool.
Does 4032 FALLS RD have accessible units?
No, 4032 FALLS RD does not have accessible units.
Does 4032 FALLS RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 4032 FALLS RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
