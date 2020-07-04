Rent Calculator
3905 Pascal Avenue - 1
3905 Pascal Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
3905 Pascal Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21226
Curtis Bay
Amenities
in unit laundry
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Well maintained 1 bedroom apartment on the first floor with separate washer and dryer in common basement area.
Minimum qualifications:
Take home pay = $400/week or more.
No past evictions.
2 years rental history
2 years employment history (unless retired or on SSI)
Able to get BGE in your own name
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3905 Pascal Avenue - 1 have any available units?
3905 Pascal Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3905 Pascal Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 3905 Pascal Avenue - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3905 Pascal Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3905 Pascal Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3905 Pascal Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3905 Pascal Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3905 Pascal Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 3905 Pascal Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3905 Pascal Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3905 Pascal Avenue - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3905 Pascal Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 3905 Pascal Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3905 Pascal Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3905 Pascal Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3905 Pascal Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3905 Pascal Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
