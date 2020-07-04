3905 Pascal Avenue - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Well maintained 1 bedroom apartment on the first floor with separate washer and dryer in common basement area.



Minimum qualifications:

Take home pay = $400/week or more.

No past evictions.

2 years rental history

2 years employment history (unless retired or on SSI)

Able to get BGE in your own name