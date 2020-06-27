All apartments in Baltimore
3857 W FOREST PARK AVENUE
Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:55 PM

3857 W FOREST PARK AVENUE

3857 West Forest Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3857 West Forest Park Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21216
West Forest Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3857 W FOREST PARK AVENUE have any available units?
3857 W FOREST PARK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3857 W FOREST PARK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3857 W FOREST PARK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3857 W FOREST PARK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3857 W FOREST PARK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3857 W FOREST PARK AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3857 W FOREST PARK AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3857 W FOREST PARK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3857 W FOREST PARK AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3857 W FOREST PARK AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3857 W FOREST PARK AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3857 W FOREST PARK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3857 W FOREST PARK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3857 W FOREST PARK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3857 W FOREST PARK AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3857 W FOREST PARK AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3857 W FOREST PARK AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
