Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3809 Rokeby road
Last updated January 26 2020 at 8:27 PM
3809 Rokeby road
3809 Rokeby Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
3809 Rokeby Road, Baltimore, MD 21229
Edmondson
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home. With new floors, new kitchen and bathroom. Finished basement with a bedroom. Vouchers accepted
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3809 Rokeby road have any available units?
3809 Rokeby road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 3809 Rokeby road currently offering any rent specials?
3809 Rokeby road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3809 Rokeby road pet-friendly?
No, 3809 Rokeby road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3809 Rokeby road offer parking?
No, 3809 Rokeby road does not offer parking.
Does 3809 Rokeby road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3809 Rokeby road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3809 Rokeby road have a pool?
No, 3809 Rokeby road does not have a pool.
Does 3809 Rokeby road have accessible units?
No, 3809 Rokeby road does not have accessible units.
Does 3809 Rokeby road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3809 Rokeby road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3809 Rokeby road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3809 Rokeby road does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
