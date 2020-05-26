Rent Calculator
3712 Old Frederick Rd
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM
3712 Old Frederick Rd
3712 Old Frederick Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
3712 Old Frederick Road, Baltimore, MD 21229
Saint Joseph's
Amenities
in unit laundry
dogs allowed
air conditioning
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN IMMEDIATELY!
Must have verifiable income and steady employment!
3 bedrooms 1 bath single family house.
located near highway and area hospital.
Central Air - Heat
Very Large Yard Space!
(RLNE5063541)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3712 Old Frederick Rd have any available units?
3712 Old Frederick Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3712 Old Frederick Rd have?
Some of 3712 Old Frederick Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3712 Old Frederick Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3712 Old Frederick Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3712 Old Frederick Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3712 Old Frederick Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3712 Old Frederick Rd offer parking?
No, 3712 Old Frederick Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3712 Old Frederick Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3712 Old Frederick Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3712 Old Frederick Rd have a pool?
No, 3712 Old Frederick Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3712 Old Frederick Rd have accessible units?
No, 3712 Old Frederick Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3712 Old Frederick Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3712 Old Frederick Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
