Last updated December 25 2019 at 2:30 PM

3712 MAYBERRY AVENUE

3712 Mayberry Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3712 Mayberry Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
North Harford Road

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Inviting 1BR Condo for Rent: This is such a cozy home! Open living and dining area with hardwood flooring. Opens to a patio perfect for a small patio set.Galley Kitchen with white appliances and Corian countertop. The bedroom is carpeted with nice size walk-in closet. Private lot with plenty of parking spaces.Close to I-695 and Belair Rd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3712 MAYBERRY AVENUE have any available units?
3712 MAYBERRY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3712 MAYBERRY AVENUE have?
Some of 3712 MAYBERRY AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3712 MAYBERRY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3712 MAYBERRY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3712 MAYBERRY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3712 MAYBERRY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3712 MAYBERRY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 3712 MAYBERRY AVENUE offers parking.
Does 3712 MAYBERRY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3712 MAYBERRY AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3712 MAYBERRY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3712 MAYBERRY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3712 MAYBERRY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3712 MAYBERRY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3712 MAYBERRY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3712 MAYBERRY AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.

