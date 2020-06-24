Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3633 ROBERTS PLACE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
3633 ROBERTS PLACE
3633 Roberts Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
3633 Roberts Place, Baltimore, MD 21224
Baltimore Highlands
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3633 ROBERTS PLACE have any available units?
3633 ROBERTS PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 3633 ROBERTS PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
3633 ROBERTS PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3633 ROBERTS PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 3633 ROBERTS PLACE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3633 ROBERTS PLACE offer parking?
No, 3633 ROBERTS PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 3633 ROBERTS PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3633 ROBERTS PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3633 ROBERTS PLACE have a pool?
No, 3633 ROBERTS PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 3633 ROBERTS PLACE have accessible units?
No, 3633 ROBERTS PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 3633 ROBERTS PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3633 ROBERTS PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3633 ROBERTS PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3633 ROBERTS PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
