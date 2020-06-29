3623 ERDMAN AVENUE

Newly Renovated Townhouse in Baltimore City. Refinished Hardwood floors throughout this unit. Finished basement w/ separate entrance & exit and central A/C. Brand New Kitchen w/ Quartz counter tops. Brand new fully renovated bathroom. AND a private parking pad!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
