All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3623 ERDMAN AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3623 ERDMAN AVENUE
Last updated March 11 2020 at 1:57 AM

3623 ERDMAN AVENUE

3623 Erdman Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3623 Erdman Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly Renovated Townhouse in Baltimore City. Refinished Hardwood floors throughout this unit. Finished basement w/ separate entrance & exit and central A/C. Brand New Kitchen w/ Quartz counter tops. Brand new fully renovated bathroom. AND a private parking pad!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3623 ERDMAN AVENUE have any available units?
3623 ERDMAN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3623 ERDMAN AVENUE have?
Some of 3623 ERDMAN AVENUE's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3623 ERDMAN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3623 ERDMAN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3623 ERDMAN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3623 ERDMAN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3623 ERDMAN AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 3623 ERDMAN AVENUE offers parking.
Does 3623 ERDMAN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3623 ERDMAN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3623 ERDMAN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3623 ERDMAN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3623 ERDMAN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3623 ERDMAN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3623 ERDMAN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3623 ERDMAN AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairway Ridge
4998 W Forest Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Carrollwood
3902 Bayville Rd
Baltimore, MD 21220
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Wheelhouse
7 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
3909 Dolfield Ave
3909 Dolfield Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Woodington West
402 Colleen Rd.
Baltimore, MD 21229
Pangea Oaks
2908 Garrison Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21216

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland