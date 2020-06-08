3609 SEVEN MILE LANE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage some paid utils internet access carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Beautiful end unit townhome ready for immediate occupancy! This home is conveniently located right off Park Heights Avenue and easy access to 695 & 83. It's within the Eruv. Very well maintained, this 7 year young home boasts a bedroom and full bath on main walk in level. The next level has gorgeous hardwood floors throughout- the gourmet kitchen w/SS appliances, breakfast bar, buffet, very spacious living room/dining room combo and a deck which backs to trees! The top level is carpeted and has a huge master bedroom with full bath, two other nice sized bedrooms and another full bathroom. There's also a huge linen closet; can never have enough storage!! Free internet! $2200 for full use of the garage or $1975 and can't use the garage. There is parking behind the garage and a lot with ample space. Call Dara for an appointment. 301.257.1818