Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3609 SEVEN MILE LANE
Last updated August 7 2019

3609 SEVEN MILE LANE

3609 Seven Mile Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3609 Seven Mile Lane, Baltimore, MD 21208
Fallstaff

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful end unit townhome ready for immediate occupancy! This home is conveniently located right off Park Heights Avenue and easy access to 695 & 83. It's within the Eruv. Very well maintained, this 7 year young home boasts a bedroom and full bath on main walk in level. The next level has gorgeous hardwood floors throughout- the gourmet kitchen w/SS appliances, breakfast bar, buffet, very spacious living room/dining room combo and a deck which backs to trees! The top level is carpeted and has a huge master bedroom with full bath, two other nice sized bedrooms and another full bathroom. There's also a huge linen closet; can never have enough storage!! Free internet! $2200 for full use of the garage or $1975 and can't use the garage. There is parking behind the garage and a lot with ample space. Call Dara for an appointment. 301.257.1818

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3609 SEVEN MILE LANE have any available units?
3609 SEVEN MILE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3609 SEVEN MILE LANE have?
Some of 3609 SEVEN MILE LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3609 SEVEN MILE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3609 SEVEN MILE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3609 SEVEN MILE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3609 SEVEN MILE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3609 SEVEN MILE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 3609 SEVEN MILE LANE offers parking.
Does 3609 SEVEN MILE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3609 SEVEN MILE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3609 SEVEN MILE LANE have a pool?
No, 3609 SEVEN MILE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 3609 SEVEN MILE LANE have accessible units?
No, 3609 SEVEN MILE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3609 SEVEN MILE LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3609 SEVEN MILE LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
