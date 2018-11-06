Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3600 10th Street
Last updated December 7 2019 at 5:36 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3600 10th Street
3600 10th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3600 10th Street, Baltimore, MD 21225
Brooklyn
Amenities
on-site laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Brooklyn- 2BR/1BA unit with Newly Remodeled Kitchen, new cabinets & granite counter tops in this quiet end of group row house. Finished Basement and Fenced in Yard.
Brooklyn- End of Group - Row house
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3600 10th Street have any available units?
3600 10th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3600 10th Street have?
Some of 3600 10th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3600 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3600 10th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3600 10th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3600 10th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3600 10th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3600 10th Street offers parking.
Does 3600 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3600 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3600 10th Street have a pool?
No, 3600 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3600 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 3600 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3600 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3600 10th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
