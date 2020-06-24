All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:54 PM

3428 BELAIR RD

3428 Belair Road · No Longer Available
Location

3428 Belair Road, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Ground floor storefront. Open space that can be used for store or office space. Great visibility from street. Rear storage room or additional store space. One parking space in alley included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3428 BELAIR RD have any available units?
3428 BELAIR RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3428 BELAIR RD currently offering any rent specials?
3428 BELAIR RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3428 BELAIR RD pet-friendly?
No, 3428 BELAIR RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3428 BELAIR RD offer parking?
Yes, 3428 BELAIR RD offers parking.
Does 3428 BELAIR RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3428 BELAIR RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3428 BELAIR RD have a pool?
No, 3428 BELAIR RD does not have a pool.
Does 3428 BELAIR RD have accessible units?
No, 3428 BELAIR RD does not have accessible units.
Does 3428 BELAIR RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3428 BELAIR RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3428 BELAIR RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3428 BELAIR RD does not have units with air conditioning.
