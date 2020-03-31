3411 Hudson St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Excellent Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhouse with Rooftop Deck. Original hardwood floors with exposed brick. Basement renovated with bedroom, living area and bathroom. Stainless Steel appliances- Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher. Washer and Dryer in unit. 5-7 min walk to Canton square, newly built Canton Crossing, 80 acre Patterson Park and the Merritt Athletic club. Dogs are welcome as Canton is dog city of Baltimore. Dog door already installed. Existing security system.