Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
338 MARYDELL ROAD
Last updated March 22 2019 at 3:56 AM
1 of 14
338 MARYDELL ROAD
338 Marydell Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
338 Marydell Road, Baltimore, MD 21229
Irvington
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 338 MARYDELL ROAD have any available units?
338 MARYDELL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 338 MARYDELL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
338 MARYDELL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 338 MARYDELL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 338 MARYDELL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 338 MARYDELL ROAD offer parking?
No, 338 MARYDELL ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 338 MARYDELL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 338 MARYDELL ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 338 MARYDELL ROAD have a pool?
No, 338 MARYDELL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 338 MARYDELL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 338 MARYDELL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 338 MARYDELL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 338 MARYDELL ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 338 MARYDELL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 338 MARYDELL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
