All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3333 Elm Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3333 Elm Ave
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:55 AM

3333 Elm Ave

3333 Elm Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Hampden
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3333 Elm Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hampden

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely Updated - To Schedule a showing please either:
schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent
or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

To fill out an application visit www.SlateHouseGroup.com and click homes for rent tab.

Pets allowed on a case by case basis. $300 pet fee and $30 per month per pet.
Utilities included in the lease: None
Utilities paid by Tenant: Electric, heat, water, sewer, trash
Appliances Included: Range/Refrigerator
Snow removal is the responsibility of the Tenant
Lawn Care is the responsibility of the Tenant

Free online rent payments.
1st-month rent is due at signing.
1 Month Security Deposit at move-in date.
Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay last month rent at move-in date.

Not the rental for you? Check out all of our other rentals at www.SlateHouseGroup.com

(RLNE5118166)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3333 Elm Ave have any available units?
3333 Elm Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3333 Elm Ave have?
Some of 3333 Elm Ave's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3333 Elm Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3333 Elm Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3333 Elm Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3333 Elm Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3333 Elm Ave offer parking?
No, 3333 Elm Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3333 Elm Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3333 Elm Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3333 Elm Ave have a pool?
No, 3333 Elm Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3333 Elm Ave have accessible units?
No, 3333 Elm Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3333 Elm Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3333 Elm Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highland Haus
3232 Eastern Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
The Atrium
118 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Rock Glen Apartments
109 N Rock Glen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Park Crescent
6535 Falkirk Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Alta Brewers Hill
1211 South Eaton Street
Baltimore, MD 49224
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Gwynnbrook Townhomes
5136 Oaklawn Rd
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland