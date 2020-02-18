All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 10 2020 at 5:35 PM

3245 BELMONT AVENUE

3245 Belmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3245 Belmont Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21216
Rosemont

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to 3245 Belmont! This quiet street gives the feeling of county living in Downtown Baltimore! This home boasts fresh paint, new flooring throughout, granite counters and new cabinets in an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Spacious bedrooms upstairs with a gorgeous full bath. The basement is clean and has amazing space for storage. Also a separate room that is perfect for an office or hobby room. *TWO* car parking pad in the out back with room to entertain friends and family. Rent to Own also available - schedule your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3245 BELMONT AVENUE have any available units?
3245 BELMONT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3245 BELMONT AVENUE have?
Some of 3245 BELMONT AVENUE's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3245 BELMONT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3245 BELMONT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3245 BELMONT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3245 BELMONT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3245 BELMONT AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 3245 BELMONT AVENUE offers parking.
Does 3245 BELMONT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3245 BELMONT AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3245 BELMONT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3245 BELMONT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3245 BELMONT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3245 BELMONT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3245 BELMONT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3245 BELMONT AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
