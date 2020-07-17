All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:48 AM

324 E. 28th St. # 324

324 East 28th Street · (410) 366-2100
Location

324 East 28th Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Harwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 324 E. 28th St. # 324 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,450

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1244 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
324 E. 28th St. # 324 Available 09/01/20 Charming Charles Village 3bd/1ba Rowhome--Available 9/1! - Charming Charles Village 3bd/1ba Rowhome with Hardwood Floors and exposed interior brick! Spacious kitchen with ceramic flooring. Washer & Dryer in unfinished basement. Back patio. Deck off kitchen perfect for entertaining! Skylight over stairwell adding a nice decorative touch! Overhead lighting throughout. Utilities not included in rent.--Available 9/1

Very convenient to JHU Homewood campus! Also convenient to the Peabody, University of Baltimore, Penn Station and more! Just a short walk to all the wonderful Charles Village restaurants, bars, art museums and so much more! There are also local shuttle stops to Johns Hopkins just around the corner!

Pet policy: Small dogs/Cats okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet

See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:

Americanmanage.com

Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!

No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.

(RLNE1846457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 E. 28th St. # 324 have any available units?
324 E. 28th St. # 324 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 324 E. 28th St. # 324 have?
Some of 324 E. 28th St. # 324's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 E. 28th St. # 324 currently offering any rent specials?
324 E. 28th St. # 324 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 E. 28th St. # 324 pet-friendly?
Yes, 324 E. 28th St. # 324 is pet friendly.
Does 324 E. 28th St. # 324 offer parking?
No, 324 E. 28th St. # 324 does not offer parking.
Does 324 E. 28th St. # 324 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 324 E. 28th St. # 324 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 E. 28th St. # 324 have a pool?
No, 324 E. 28th St. # 324 does not have a pool.
Does 324 E. 28th St. # 324 have accessible units?
No, 324 E. 28th St. # 324 does not have accessible units.
Does 324 E. 28th St. # 324 have units with dishwashers?
No, 324 E. 28th St. # 324 does not have units with dishwashers.
