in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly

324 E. 28th St. # 324 Available 09/01/20 Charming Charles Village 3bd/1ba Rowhome--Available 9/1! - Charming Charles Village 3bd/1ba Rowhome with Hardwood Floors and exposed interior brick! Spacious kitchen with ceramic flooring. Washer & Dryer in unfinished basement. Back patio. Deck off kitchen perfect for entertaining! Skylight over stairwell adding a nice decorative touch! Overhead lighting throughout. Utilities not included in rent.--Available 9/1



Very convenient to JHU Homewood campus! Also convenient to the Peabody, University of Baltimore, Penn Station and more! Just a short walk to all the wonderful Charles Village restaurants, bars, art museums and so much more! There are also local shuttle stops to Johns Hopkins just around the corner!



Pet policy: Small dogs/Cats okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet



