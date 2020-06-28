3230 Tioga Pkwy

Amenities

in unit laundry parking internet access range oven refrigerator

When filling out an application please bring or have the following with you to 17 Main Street, Suite #1, Reisterstown, MD 21136 anytime 7 days a week 7am-7pm or online:

-MOST IMPORTANT IT IS FIRST COME FIRST SERVE WHO EVER FILLS OUT APPLICATION AND GETS APPROVED AND WANTS TO MOVE ASAP AND HAVE ALL MONEY IN HAND. Must have full month security deposit once approved and balance due at scheduled move in date. MUST GROSS 2.5 - 3X THE MONTHLY RENT A MONTH.

-SECURITY DEPOSIT CAN GO FROM 1 MONTH, 1.5 MINTH OR 2 MONTHS. NO EVICTIONS ON CREDIT ALLOWED. IF CREDIT SCORE IS BELOW 550 IT IS A AUTOMATIC DOUBLE SECURITY DEPOSIT IF APPROVED TALK TO AGENT IT IS THE 2ND CHANCE PROGRAMS.

-bring 8 pay stubs paid weekly and last 4 if paid bi-weekly from last 60 days to office or email them to dandsrealtyservicesllc@gmail.com

-photo id and social security card for anyone 18 years or olderto office or email them to dandsrealtyservicesllc@gmail.com

-award letter (only if you receive TCA, bank statements or SSI, etc.) to office or email them to dandsrealtyservicesllc@gmail.com

-application fee $50.00 per adult 18 years and older must fill out separate application online or in person

-NO CASH ACCEPTED ONLY DEBIT/CREDIT CARD, MONEY ORDER OR CASHIERS CHECK ONLY

-Call/text Mr Sidney for showing at (410) 925-3450 anytime Monday-Saturday 10am-4pm and call/text Sabrina at (443) 272-5962 anytime 7 days a week from 7am-7pm. Accepts Section 8.



No Pets Allowed



